CHISHOLM, Michele L., 52, of Waterloo, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. A memorial service will be held in the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Union Springs, at a day and time to be announced. Arrangements with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

