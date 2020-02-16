Murial J. (Breden) DiFabion, 90, of Tully, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
As were her wishes, there are no calling hours or services. Burial in Fort Hill will be held at the convenience of the family in the spring.
Contributions to either the SPCA or Muscular Dystrophy.
Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
