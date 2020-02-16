Murial J. ( Breden) DiFabion
Murial J. ( Breden) DiFabion

Murial J. (Breden) DiFabion, 90, of Tully, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

As were her wishes, there are no calling hours or services. Burial in Fort Hill will be held at the convenience of the family in the spring.

Contributions to either the SPCA or Muscular Dystrophy.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Murial DiFabion as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

