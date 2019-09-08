STEVENS, Nancy A. Anderson, 78, of Dunning Avenue, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.
