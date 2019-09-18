{{featured_button_text}}

BIANCO, Nancy A. (Perkins), 83, of Union Springs, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Services are at 11:30 a.m. this Saturday in St. Francis of Assisi Church. Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Contributions to Rochester School for the Deaf.

