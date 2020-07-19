Nancy Hutchings Krause
Nancy Hutchings Krause

KRAUSE, Nancy Hutchings, 89, of Auburn, passed away July 17, 2020. Services will be held privately for the family and are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. Donations may be made to the Finger Lakes Center for Living.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Krause as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

