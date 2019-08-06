O'HARA, Nancy L., 84, died Aug. 3, 2019. Calling hours from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Langham Funeral Home. Funeral at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Peter and John Episcopal Church, followed by burial in Soule Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the church in her memory.
