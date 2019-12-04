LAWSON, Nancy Lee (Erminio), 86, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Calling hours are 2 to 4 p.m. this Saturday with services to immediately follow at 4 p.m., all at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Contributions to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway N., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund, 5858 E. Molloy Road, Suite 160, Syracuse, NY 13211.
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Lawson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.