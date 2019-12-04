{{featured_button_text}}

LAWSON, Nancy Lee (Erminio), 86, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Calling hours are 2 to 4 p.m. this Saturday with services to immediately follow at 4 p.m., all at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Contributions to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway N., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund, 5858 E. Molloy Road, Suite 160, Syracuse, NY 13211.

