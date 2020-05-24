Nancy M. Masotto Vivenzio
VIVENZIO, Nancy M. Masotto, 95 of Auburn died Saturday, May 23, in the Commons on St. Anthony. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

