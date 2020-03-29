Nellie M. Keogan
0 entries

Nellie M. Keogan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEOGAN, Nellie M., 75, of Auburn passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020 at the Commons on St. Anthony. Per Nellie's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

To plant a tree in memory of Nellie Keogan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News