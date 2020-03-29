Nellie M. Keogan

You have free articles remaining.
KEOGAN, Nellie M., 75, of Auburn passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020 at the Commons on St. Anthony. Per Nellie's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.
To plant a tree in memory of Nellie Keogan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.