Nicholas A. Milillo

MILILLO, Nicholas A., 89, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at home. Calling hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart Church, with a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 11:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to either Fleming Fire Department, Hospice of the Finger Lakes, or the charity of one's choice. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc 74 South St. Auburn, NY.
