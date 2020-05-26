Nicholas P. Pidlypchak Jr.
PIDLYPCHAK Jr., Nicholas P., formerly of Auburn, died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Lawton, Okla. at the age of 38. Funeral arrangements with the Cheche Funeral Home Inc. are incomplete at this time.
