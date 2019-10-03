BROOKS, Oren, 89, of Auburn, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. No calling hours. A service at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Oren Brooks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.