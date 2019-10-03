{{featured_button_text}}

BROOKS, Oren, 89, of Auburn, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. No calling hours. A service at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

