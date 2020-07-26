Oscar O. Blay, Jr.
0 entries

Oscar O. Blay, Jr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLAY, Oscar O. Jr., 59, formerly of Walnut Street, Auburn, died Saturday in Auburn Community Hospital. Arrangements by the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark St., Auburn, are incomplete at this time.

To plant a tree in memory of Oscar Blay, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News