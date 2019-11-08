{{featured_button_text}}

KUZNIAR, Patricia Ann, 79, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Mass Christian burial at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in St. Hyacinth Church with one hour of calling hour prior to Mass. Contributions: Hospice of the Finger Lakes, or to St. Hyacinth Church. Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC.

