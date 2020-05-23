Paul H. Hudson

HUDSON, Paul H., 52, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. There will be no calling hours. Services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions to Alaina Hudson Educational Fund, C/O Bonita Baker, Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, of Auburn, NY.