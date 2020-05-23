Paul H. Hudson
0 entries

Paul H. Hudson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON, Paul H., 52, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. There will be no calling hours. Services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions to Alaina Hudson Educational Fund, C/O Bonita Baker, Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, of Auburn, NY.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Hudson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News