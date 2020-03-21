Paul L. Piwinski
PIWINSKI, Paul L., 85, of Auburn, passed away March 19, 2020. Funeral service held privately for the family with interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Auburn. A celebration of Paul’s life will be held at a later date. Donations to Holy Family Church, Auburn. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

