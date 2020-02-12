Pauline M. (Callea) Costello
0 entries

Pauline M. (Callea) Costello

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COSTELLO, Pauline, 95, of Auburn, died unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in St. Francis Church. Calling hours from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Mother Angelica, http://www.ewtn.com.

To send flowers to the family of Pauline Costello, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 13
Calling Hours
Thursday, February 13, 2020
3:00PM-6:00PM
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home,LLC
42 East Genesee Street
Auburn, NY 13021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Pauline's Calling Hours begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News