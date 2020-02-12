Pauline M. (Callea) Costello

COSTELLO, Pauline, 95, of Auburn, died unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in St. Francis Church. Calling hours from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Mother Angelica, http://www.ewtn.com.