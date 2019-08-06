{{featured_button_text}}

DEC Jr., Peter P., 65, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Memorial Mass at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, in St. Hyacinth’s Church, 63 Pulaski St., Auburn. There will be no calling hours. Contributions to Ukrainian National Club, 125 Washington St., Auburn, NY 13021; the Throop Volunteer Fire Department, 7159 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, NY 13021, or to a charity of choice. Arrangements with Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 East Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021.

