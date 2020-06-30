Philip Cefaratti

Return to homepage ×
CEFARATTI, Philip, 82, of Auburn, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. Private service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
