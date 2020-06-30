You are the owner of this article.
Philip Cefaratti
Philip Cefaratti

CEFARATTI, Philip, 82, of Auburn, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. Private service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

