McCANN, Phillip M., 47, of Elbridge/Skaneateles, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. A memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021 or by adopting a shelter animal.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.