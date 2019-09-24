{{featured_button_text}}

McCANN, Phillip M., 47, of Elbridge/Skaneateles, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. A memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021 or by adopting a shelter animal.

