Ralph D. Black

BLACK, Ralph D., 95, of Weedsport, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. (today) Wednesday, March 11, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport, NY. Memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at the funeral home; burial to follow in Weedsport Rural Cemetery. Donations: American Legion, 8844 South Seneca St., Weedsport, NY 13166.

Service information

Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
White Chapel Funeral Home
2719 Erie Drive
Weedsport, NY 13166
Mar 12
Memorial Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
10:30AM
White Chapel Funeral Home
2719 Erie Drive
Weedsport, NY 13166
