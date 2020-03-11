Ralph D. Black

You have free articles remaining.
BLACK, Ralph D., 95, of Weedsport, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. (today) Wednesday, March 11, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport, NY. Memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at the funeral home; burial to follow in Weedsport Rural Cemetery. Donations: American Legion, 8844 South Seneca St., Weedsport, NY 13166.
To send flowers to the family of Ralph Black, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
White Chapel Funeral Home
2719 Erie Drive
Weedsport, NY 13166
2719 Erie Drive
Weedsport, NY 13166
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 12
Memorial Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
White Chapel Funeral Home
2719 Erie Drive
Weedsport, NY 13166
2719 Erie Drive
Weedsport, NY 13166
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.