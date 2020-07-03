Ralph M. Viscardi

VISCARDI, Ralph M., 87, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Calling hours are this Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Pettigrass Funeral Home. Services are Monday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, NY 13021.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.