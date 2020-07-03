Ralph M. Viscardi
VISCARDI, Ralph M., 87, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Calling hours are this Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Pettigrass Funeral Home. Services are Monday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, NY 13021.

