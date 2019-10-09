{{featured_button_text}}

DeCANN, Ranee M., 43, of Syracuse and Auburn, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Family will greet friends from 6 to 7 p.m. this Thursday evening at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn, with a service to immediately follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

