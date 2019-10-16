RILEY, Raymond J., 87, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. A graveside service at 11 a.m. this Saturday in Lakeview Cemetery, Cayuga. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American War Dogs, c/o Monument Fund, 3 Baker Ave., Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
