Raymond R. Brown
0 entries

Raymond R. Brown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BROWN, Raymond R., 74, of Auburn, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. Calling hour from 10 to 11 a.m. this Friday in St. Mary’s Church, with Mass to immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News