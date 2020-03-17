Raymond R. Brown

You have free articles remaining.
BROWN, Raymond R., 74, of Auburn, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. Calling hour from 10 to 11 a.m. this Friday in St. Mary’s Church, with Mass to immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
