TURNER, Rhonda, 60, of Red Creek, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.

To plant a tree in memory of Rhonda Turner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
