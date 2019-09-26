WELCH, Richard David, 85, of Bluefield Manor, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Calling hours from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Alphonsus Church, Auburn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Alphonsus Church.
