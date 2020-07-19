Richard J. 'Dick' Moon
MOON, Richard J. “Dick”, 80, of Union Springs, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. Arrangements by Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, are incomplete.

