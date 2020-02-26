Richard V. 'Dick' Boni
BONI, Richard V. “Dick,” 93, of Auburn, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Mass of Christian burial at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Sacred Heart Church. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn. Contributions to E. John Gavras Center, 182 North St., Auburn, NY 13021.

