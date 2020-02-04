Robert Colbert
0 entries

Robert Colbert

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLBERT, Robert, 84, of Aurelius, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Calling hours from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, with a service to follow at 4 p.m. at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc, 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Colbert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News