Robert F. Adsitt

ADSITT, Robert F., 87, of Moravia, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Visitation from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 29, in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3166 Miller Road, Auburn. Memorial service to follow at 12:15 p.m. in the church. Donations: Hospice of the Finger Lakes or Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.
