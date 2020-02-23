Robert F. Adsitt
ADSITT, Robert F., 87, of Moravia, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Visitation from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 29, in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3166 Miller Road, Auburn. Memorial service to follow at 12:15 p.m. in the church. Donations: Hospice of the Finger Lakes or Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

Service information

Feb 29
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
12:15PM
Church of Latter Day Saints
Miller Rd at Grant Ave RD
Auburn, NY 13021
Feb 29
Visitation
Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:00PM-12:00PM
Church of Latter Day Saints
Miller Rd at Grant Ave RD
Auburn, NY 13021
