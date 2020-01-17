Robert J. Kahl
0 entries

Robert J. Kahl

  • 0

KAHL, Mr. Robert J., 83, of Schwartz Towers, Auburn, died on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Services will be private and at the convenience of family. Arrangements are with Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Kahl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News