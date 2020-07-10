Robert L. Cotler
COTLER, Robert L., 75, of the Boyle Center, died Monday, July 6, 2020. He was born in Jackson Heights, NY and was an avid aviator and writer. He is survived by his son Jonas, as well as two grandchildren. Arrangements are through the Cheche Funeral Home, Inc.

