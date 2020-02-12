Robert Louis Tonzi

You have free articles remaining.
TONZI, Robert Louis, 87, of Auburn, passed away Feb. 11, 2020. Calling hours from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Langham Funeral Home, LLC. Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary’s Church with burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Matthew House.
