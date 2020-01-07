{{featured_button_text}}

PETERS, Robert Maxwell, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va. Memorial service at 11 a.m. Jan. 11, 2020, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn, NY. Interment will immediately follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Auburn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Seneca County United Way, Suite 215, Main Street Shops, P.O. Box 623, Waterloo, NY 13165.

Service information

Jan 11
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
11:00AM
St. Mary's Church
17 Clark Street
Auburn, NY 13021
