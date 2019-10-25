{{featured_button_text}}

LEWIS, Robert Michael, 67, of Woodbridge, Va., died Aug. 14, 2019. Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Sacred Heart Church, Melrose Road, Auburn. He will be inurned in Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. Donations to ACTS (Action in Community Through Service), P.O. Box 74, Dumfries, VA 22026 or to the Wounded Warrior Project.

