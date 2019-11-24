{{featured_button_text}}

RUSCHAK, Robert P. "Bob," 79, of Baldwinsville, N.Y., and formerly of Owasco Road, Auburn, passed away Nov. 22, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending with Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.

