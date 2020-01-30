Robert W. Dennett
DENNETT, Robert W., 79, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. No calling hours or services. Donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Arrangements with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

