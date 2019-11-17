{{featured_button_text}}

DUTCHER, Robert W., 90, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at the Commons on St. Anthony. Visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport. Donations to Weedsport Ambulance or Jordan Ambulance.

