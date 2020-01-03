HOOK, Robert W., 85, of Weedsport, passed away Jan. 1, 2020. Calling hours from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in First Presbyterian Church, Weedsport. A service will be held immediately following calling hours at 5 p.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Weedsport Fire Department or the First Presbyterian Church in Weedsport.
