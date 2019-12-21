{{featured_button_text}}

REED, Robert W., 87, of Auburn, passed away on Dec. 12, 2019. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn, with services immediately following. Burial at the convenience of family.

