Roberta M. Green

GREEN, Roberta M., 78, of Port Byron, died May 14, 2020. No calling hours. Graveside service at convenience of family. Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, has charge of arrangements. Contributions: Port Byron Library, Sponable Drive or Port Byron Food Pantry C/O United Methodist Church, South Street, Port Byron, NY 13140.