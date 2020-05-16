Roberta M. Green
0 entries

Roberta M. Green

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREEN, Roberta M., 78, of Port Byron, died May 14, 2020. No calling hours. Graveside service at convenience of family. Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, has charge of arrangements. Contributions: Port Byron Library, Sponable Drive or Port Byron Food Pantry C/O United Methodist Church, South Street, Port Byron, NY 13140.

To plant a tree in memory of Roberta Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News