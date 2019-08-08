BLAIR, Robin Marie, 53, of Auburn, passed away Aug. 5, 2019. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. (today) Thursday, Aug. 8, in Sacred Heart Church, with a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Friday. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
