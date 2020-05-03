Roderic D. Spingler
SPRINGLER, Roderic D., 87, of Sennett, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at his home. Arrangements with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn, are incomplete at this time.

