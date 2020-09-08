Ronald C. Trude

Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

TRUDE, Ronald C., 36, formerly of River Road, Cayuga, died Sept. 5, 2020 at SUNY Upstate Hospital, Syracuse. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 in the Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 3360 E. Genesee St. Road, Auburn. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Arrangements are through the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn, N.Y.