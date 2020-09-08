Ronald C. Trude

TRUDE, Ronald C., 36, formerly of River Road, Cayuga, died Sept. 5, 2020 at SUNY Upstate Hospital, Syracuse. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 in the Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 3360 E. Genesee St. Road, Auburn. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Arrangements are through the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn, N.Y.
