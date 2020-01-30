Ronald J. Nervina
NERVINA, Ronald J., 87, of Auburn, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Calling hours from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Services at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Ronald J. Nervina Memorial Fund, 237 State St., Auburn, NY 13021.

