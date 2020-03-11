Ronald J. Wade

You have free articles remaining.
WADE, Ronald J., 72, of Auburn, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. Calling hours at 1 p.m. this Saturday at the American Legion, 8 Schobey St., Union Springs, NY 13160. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
