Ronald J. Wade
WADE, Ronald J., 72, of Auburn, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. Calling hours at 1 p.m. this Saturday at the American Legion, 8 Schobey St., Union Springs, NY 13160. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

