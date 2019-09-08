{{featured_button_text}}

GARROPY, Ronald L., 66, of Aurelius, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, in St. Mary’s Church. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Calling hours from 2 to 5 p.m. (today) Sunday afternoon at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Contributions to a charity of one’s choice.

