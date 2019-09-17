{{featured_button_text}}

SUMMERVILLE Sr., Ronald W., of North Division Street Road, Auburn, died Sept. 14, 2019. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at the Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron. Funeral services at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Contributions to the Port Byron Food Pantry, c/o First United Methodist Church, South Street Road, Port Byron, NY 13140.

