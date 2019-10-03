{{featured_button_text}}

HAWRYSHKIW, Rosalie Hyriak, 97, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Funeral services at 10 a.m. Saturday in SS. Peter and Paul Church. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Calling hours from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn.

